WS/FCS hosting Winter virtual career fair | Here's how you can sign up

The WS/FCS Winter Virtual Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is looking to hire!

The WS/FCS Human Resources Department will host a virtual career fair for various open positions Wednesday.

The WS/FCS Winter Virtual Career Fair will be held on Dec.14 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. as they are offering a variety of roles across the district including teachers, teacher assistants, substitute teachers, and more.

Candidates can meet with hiring managers and principals about multiple opportunities. Anyone interested in joining the event should register here.

