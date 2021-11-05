Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools hosts mental health day for students, staff next Friday

The school district is encouraging students and staff to practice acts of kindness as their work and school assignment for that day.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on helping children handle mental health.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system will host a mental health day for students and staff next Friday.

According to the school system, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education voted for students and staff to have the day off to focus on their mental health by showing kindness, community and connection.

The school district is encouraging students and staff to practice acts of kindness as their work and school assignment for that day.

The school system has also teamed up with some area childcare centers to provide free childcare just for that day. Parents can see the list of childcare centers offering free childcare and they must sign up with the individual center. The district said the childcare is provided on a first come first serve basis.

In order to help our families out on this non-traditional day, on Wednesday, before students leave, they will be given a meal to take home for November 12.

