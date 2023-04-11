WS/FCS begin security checkpoints at high school entrances

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools high school students return to school from spring break and will go through security checkpoints at school entrances.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools high school students return from spring break and will now have to go through security checkpoints at school entrances.

They'll now include metal detectors, in addition to ongoing door access controls, cameras and school resource officers.

The changes come after police say a Winston-Salem prep student brought a gun to school and to Forsyth Tech.

Investigators say school employees and police learned about the gun after it went off in a bathroom when the 18-year-old suspect shot himself in the hand.

Sha'nnon pitts is facing charges related to having a gun on school property.

