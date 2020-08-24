Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools deploys mobile classrooms

The buses are enabled with wi-fi so students in neighboring communities will have internet access.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools has rolled out mobile classrooms to help students access the internet.

According to a news release from the school district, the buses are a new aspect of the Transportation Department’s mission. Cris Cox, Executive Director of Transportation explained that in the days when students are going to school buildings each morning, their job was getting the kids safely to school. But when students started learning remotely, the question changed to: “How can Transportation be involved in bringing the schools safely to students?”

So they outfitted buses to provide WiFi access up to 100 yards on each side of the bus -- so each bus will cover an area twice the size of a football field. WiFi connectivity will be available by 7:25 a.m. – in time for the first school bell in the system – and operate until the final bell at 3:40 p.m. The district wants families to see the buses with banners and make sure they're using them. Effie McMillian, Executive Director of Equity at WS/Forsyth Co Schools told WFMY News 2, "Our hope is that as those buses become more and more visible the usage will increase even more so."

Buses are already set up in parking lots in the four housing communities – Weatherwood Court, Skyline Village, Wynfield Court Apartments, and Yarborough Avenue. As they outfit more buses with WiFi, they'll put them in more communities. The plan is to have 20 mobile classrooms around the district.

Eventually, once the district eases some of the COVID-19 restrictions, some students may be able to board the buses to work.

The bus driver will bring the bus to each location in the morning and stay with it for the day.