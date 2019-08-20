Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) is opening two new Schools for 2019-2020 school year.



On Monday, August 26, 2019, students at Paisley IB Magnet, Lowrance Middle, and Konnoak Elementary Schools will start the year in those new schools.

Crews moved in and set up new interactive monitors. Teachers also organized their classroom tools and furnishings to prepare for the arrival of their students. New features in the building include demountable walls with full height marker boards and magnetic panels.

Paisley and Lowrance share a new campus on the site of the old Paisley High School. Konnoak's new building is adjacent to the former school. The construction of the new schools marks the completion of the first major construction projects included in the 2016 Bonds.



Quick facts about the new schools:



Lowrance - Paisley

• Total project cost = $47 million

• 224,000 square feet of space

• Contains 12,500 cubic yards of concrete (enough to install almost 3.5 miles of a highway)

• Contains 340,000 brick and 335,000 concrete block

• The building includes seven tons of structural steel

• Sits on the fields previously used for PE and athletics. The classroom wings occupy the area of the former Paisley HS

• The new school integrates the populations of Lowrance Middle School (formerly housed at Atkins High School) and Paisley IB Magnet School. The two schools will be under one roof, sharing common areas like dining, circulation, and office space

• A 320 seat auditorium will allow Paisley to highlight its Arts program

• Paisley and Lowrance each have their own gym for PE instruction

• Lowrance serves special-needs middle school students and offers a course dedicated to learning how to live independently. To accommodate this, the new school features a fully furnished apartment that includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom



Konnoak Elementary School



• Total project cost = $19 million

• 102,000 square feet of space

• 3000 cubic yards of concrete (almost 1 ½ miles of a highway)

• 325,000 brick and 120,000 block

• 420 tons of steel

• 1,950 electrical outlets

• 185 restroom plumbing fixtures

• Many classrooms contain demountable walls that allow teachers to use full-height marker boards and magnetic panels

• Along with the new building, the project includes the renovation of space constructed in 1999

• Collaboration areas for each grade level



Lowrance Middle School hosted an open house for students and parents Monday evening.



Paisley IB Magnet School will host an Open House on Tuesday, August 20, from 5:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M.



Konnoak Elementary School will host an Open House on Thursday, August 22, from 5:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M.



All WS/FCS middle schools will host an Open House on Tuesday, August 20. High schools host an Open House on Wednesday, August 21, and elementary schools will host an Open House on August 22. The Career Center will also have an Open House on Thursday, August 22. All Open Houses will be from 5:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M.

