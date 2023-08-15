WS/FCS officials hold press conference to discuss bus driver shortage ahead of school year

Students return to school August 28 and the district is currently in need of almost 60 drivers to fill vacant positions.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus and Transportation Director Tisha Davidson will hold a news conference Tuesday to address the current bus driver shortage and offer some solutions to help make the beginning of the new school year run smoothly for parents and students.

WS/FCS is currently in need of almost 60 drivers to fill vacant positions.

McManus said the district has a total of 1,416 runs a day. 211 of those routes will be impacted by 15 or more minutes due to the shortage. 3,000 students will be impacted in the morning and 11,600 students will be impacted in the afternoon.

While the district is doing everything possible to make routes efficient and serve the maximum number of students, the shortage will cause delays in getting to and coming home from school across the district. Parents will be encouraged to help by alerting schools if they do not need a bus.

There are expected delays for the first week of school already and parents should be prepared for those delays. McManus said the latest drop-off last year was 7:45 p.m. and the school system is hoping to change that this year.

Here Comes the Bus app is a good way for parents to track their child's bus.

If students are currently signed up to ride the bus, but will not, we are asking parents to please alert the school.

Last year 33,000 students signed up to ride, yet only 17,000 rode. Still, the district had to account for those stops and stopping a bus where there are no students lengthens times for all.

Davidson said there is also a mechanic shortage in the school system. They are holding test runs for drivers on August 21.

WS/FCS students return to school on Monday, August 28, 2023.

