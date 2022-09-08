Winston-Salem Police Department, Police Foundation host school supply giveaway

There will be backpacks filled with school supplies given out to students at different locations throughout Winston-Salem.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department and Police Foundation are helping children prepare for the new school year by hosting their annual school supply giveaway on Friday, August 12.

They'll be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies at various locations throughout Winston-Salem.

The locations and pick up times are as follows:

Winston Mutual Building, 1225 East 5th Street, starting at 10 a.m.

South Fork Elementary School, 4332 Country Club Road, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Easton Elementary School, 734 Clemmonsville Circle, starting at 1 p.m.

Atkins High School, 3605 Old Greensboro Road, starting at 2:30 p.m.