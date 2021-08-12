Winston-Salem police giving away school supplies Thursday

The department will hand out supplies at a few different locations in the community Thursday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department will help get kids ready to head back to class by hosting a school supply giveaway.

Officers will hand out supplies at a few different locations on Thursday, August 12.

The first giveaway starts at 10 a.m. and will continue to happen at various locations and schools throughout the afternoon.

Here is a list of times and locations:

10:00 a.m. – Winston Mutual Building at 1225 East Fifth Street

10:00 a.m. - Old Harris Teeter Parking Lot on Reynolda Road

11:30 a.m. - South Fork Elementary School at 4332 Country Club Road

1:00 p.m. - Easton Elementary School at 734 Clemmonsville Circle

2:30 p.m. - Adkins High School at 3605 Old Greensboro Road

The National Retail Federation expects consumers to spend $37.1 billion in back-to-school supplies as students head back to class this year, up from more than $3 billion in 2020.

On average, parents of K-12 students are expected to spend just over $848 per household on supplies.

The high costs surrounding classrooms and education is one reason so many organizations step up to help make sure every child has enough supplies to succeed.