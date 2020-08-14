Winston-Salem recreation centers set to continue day camp programs in lieu of kids starting school

The day camps will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at a cost of $25 a week.

According to a release from the City of Winston-Salem, the Recreation & Parks Department will continue to offer extended day camps at nine recreation centers starting Monday to provide another place where children can participate in their remote learning classes. The day camps will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at a cost of $25 a week.

Students will be able to use the Wi-Fi connections at the participating recreation centers to get on the internet. The release states that participants should bring their laptop or learning device (fully charged), school supplies, and a bagged lunch/snack. After classes are over, staff will offer recreation and leisure activities.

The extended day camp program is available for students of all ages, with a limit of 18 students per site. Social distancing protocols will be in place and students are urged to wear masks.

If interested, parents can register their children at the recreation center they will use starting Monday at 7:30 a.m. A fillable registration form is posted at WePLAY.ws. Parents are asked to bring the completed form with payment to the center they will utilize. Parents will also need to contact their desired location to ensure there is space to accommodate their children.