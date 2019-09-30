Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced they'll no longer be using styrofoam in its school district buildings.

The district will transition to compostable or reusable lunch trays this season.

According to a press release, several community groups including the Women of Action and Every Tray Counts Winston-Salem all worked alongside the school board members to make the change.

The district says the Piedmont Environmental Alliance showcased 175 messages of community support at the August Building and Grounds Meeting.

The PEA's executive director said, "Our work with the WS/FC School Board represents the grassroots power that people in our community have to reduce landfill waste and to help create a more environmentally sustainable community."

