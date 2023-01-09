WSSU's Chancellor Elwood Robinson announces his retirement

Dr. Elwood Robinson's last day will be June 30.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University's Chancellor Dr. Elwood Robinson announced his retirement Monday. After a 39-year career in higher education, Robinson's last day will be June 30.

Dr. Robinson has served as the chancellor since January 1, 2015. As the chief executive officer of WSSU, he has overseen the development of an ambitious strategic plan by engaging the campus community that sets a course for the university to be recognized as a leader in educating learners who change the world.

"I am extremely proud of the amazing accomplishments we have made over the past eight years," Robinson said. "I am most proud that Winston-Salem State has evolved to become a first-choice institution for our students. The hard work of our faculty and staff makes Winston-Salem State a destination campus and I applaud their efforts and commitment."

Dr. Elwood Robinson graduated magna cum laude from North Carolina Central University (NCCU) in 1978 with a degree in psychology and then earned a master's degree in the field from Fisk University in Tennessee.

After completing a pre-doctoral internship at Duke University Medical Center, performing rotations in neuropsychology, psychiatric inpatient and behavioral medicine and health psychology, he began his doctoral work in clinical psychology at Penn State where he earned his Ph.D. in clinical psychology in 1986.

During Dr. Robinson's tenure, WSSU has made some notable accomplishments. The university consistently remains highly ranked among other institutions in areas of social and economic mobility, student success and academic programs.

Dr. Robinson led efforts that successfully secured approval and funding for more than $145 million in capital projects, including new freshman living-learning community, a science building, and most recently renovations to K.R. Williams Auditorium and Hauser Hall.