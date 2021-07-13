Winston-Salem State University offering free textbooks

The school will use coronavirus relief funds to cover book costs during the 2021-2022 school year.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem State is waiving all textbook fees for undergrads for the fall semester.

That was Winston Salem State Director of Communications Haley Jingles.

Those funds she mentioned are federal coronavirus emergency grants that many colleges and universities received this year.

And what's a better way to help your university than by helping the students that make it what it is?

"So we are super excited to be able to offer free books to our undergraduate students for the fall semester. We were able to use some of our HEERF funding so that's how we are able to cover the expenses for this program."

Gingles went into deeper detail about why it was so important for the students to benefit from the remaining HEERF funds.

"We say here at Winston Salem State that we're a ram family, and so we want to take care of our family. The students are just so very important to us and we are delighted to be able to provide this opportunity to them in the fall."

So at rough estimate there are about 5,000 undergraduate students enrolled at Winston Salem State University.

I know at times one book for one course can easily cost you 200 dollars plus. So I know this is great news for all the rams out there.

But that's not it, everyone of the close to 1,000 graduate students will receive $500 book voucher as well.