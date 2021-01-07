WSSU offering free textbooks to all undergraduate students for fall 2021

Winston-Salem State University is partnering with Barnes & Noble to eliminate a big cost for college students.

Winston-Salem State University is offering free textbooks to all undergraduate students for the fall 2021 semester.

It's part of the First Day Complete partnership with Barnes and Noble to make sure all students are ready for the first day of classes.

Students will get an email from the bookstore so they can choose how they want their books delivered. Digital materials will be sent directly to the students' learning management system.

“We are incredibly excited to offer free textbooks to our undergraduate students this fall. This will certainly be a game-changer for many of our families by eliminating a significant educational expense," said WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson.

In addition, WSSU is also offering a $500 book credit to all graduate students.