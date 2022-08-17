Winston-Salem Street School seeking school lunch assistance

The school is a private school that charges no tuition and receives no state or federal operational funding.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Street School is set to begin its 19th year of serving at-risk high school students in the community and is asking for help with student lunches.

The program offers alternative educational options and expects to start the year at full capacity with 60 high school students and 30 adult online program students.

Since the school is a private school that charges no tuition and receives no state or federal operational funding, they rely on contributions and support from individuals, businesses, churches, and foundations to provide opportunities for students to earn an accredited diploma.

The Street School also depends on the generosity of many to provide lunch for its students during the school day. Over the last few years, civic groups, the faith community, and area businesses have stepped up to make sure the students have a delicious, filling meal to help them through the day.

Unfortunately, sign ups to cover meals for the upcoming year have been a little slow.

The school is asking for volunteers to plan for 60 and can either have the option of providing and serving or just providing meals. The sign up and details can be found, here.

For more information and to learn more about the Street School, or to see how you can become involved, call (336) 721-1110 or visit www.wsstreetschool.org.