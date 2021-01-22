Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approves reentry delay for high school students

Students in grades 9-12 were scheduled to begin returning to classrooms next week. However, the board approved a modified plan that delays reentry to in-person learning until February.

“I think these modifications will be helpful. We must pause and analyze our processes, specifically our contact tracing efforts. Those efforts are crucial and must not be strained by adding more students at this time. We must use the contact tracing strategy effectively if we are to continue to align with the CDC’s recommended mitigation efforts to slow the spread,” Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus said.