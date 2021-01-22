Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approves reentry delay for high school students

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education voted Thursday night to delay a return to in-person learning for most high school students.
Students in grades 9-12 were scheduled to begin returning to classrooms next week. However, the board approved a modified plan that delays reentry to in-person learning until February.
The board approved the following:
- Only those high school students (all grades) in Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes that require hands-on learning for credential attainment will continue returning to in-person instruction as scheduled on January 25. Schools will communicate with those families.
- All students in grade 9 are being delayed one week and will begin returning to school in phases the week of February 1.
- All other students in grades 10, 11, and 12 will begin returning to school in cohorts the week of February 22.
“I think these modifications will be helpful. We must pause and analyze our processes, specifically our contact tracing efforts. Those efforts are crucial and must not be strained by adding more students at this time. We must use the contact tracing strategy effectively if we are to continue to align with the CDC’s recommended mitigation efforts to slow the spread,” Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus said.
Students in Pre-K through grade 8 have already returned to in-person learning.