Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools delays classroom reentry for Pre-K

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are delaying the start of Pre-K and EC Pre-K students.
Those students were scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 26 but the decision has now been delayed. The start date will be pushed back by at least two weeks, depending on board action by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. The motion does not call for changing the dates WS/FCS staff members report back to school.
School board members will also discuss a motion by the COVID-19 Special Committee to delay all phased reentry plans at least two weeks for all K-12 students.
The board will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to discuss the delay of the district’s phased reopening plan.
