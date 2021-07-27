Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools incentivizing employees to stay

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has more than 400 openings to fill. Other school districts across the area are having similar problems.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is offering $1,000 bonuses to all employees who stay with the district into next year.

The incentive comes as the district faces more than 400 vacancies. There are 181 teacher openings across WS/FCS.

Employee shortages are an issue across the Piedmont Triad. Davidson County Schools said they have 160 openings to fill. Randolph County Schools has 145 openings posted on their job board.

WSFCS is not the first district in the area trying to incentivize employees to stay. Guilford County Schools announced last week it would offer some new teachers a $20,000 bonus if they went to one of the district's lowest-performing schools. The teachers also need to stay at the school for three years.