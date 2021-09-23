Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders meet to address weapons in schools

The conference will discuss the recent findings of weapons on WS/FCS campuses, along with immediate and long-term district responses.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district leaders will meet Thursday to address the recent findings of weapons on WS/FCS campuses.

This comes as a recent school shooting, numerous threats, and false reports have been spread throughout different school districts.

An 18-year-old was arrested on September 20 after High Point police were flooded with tips and information about a social media threat.

High Point police officers said they began receiving calls from teachers, students, and community members about the threat on Snapchat.

Earlier this month it was the Mount Tabor tragedy that happened just after noon on September 1. Students were on lockdown in the school for hours before being bussed off of campus to reunite with their families.

Security at High Point schools was increased for the peace of mind of the parents and students, police said.

According to school officials, the meeting Thursday will not only discuss recent weapon findings on campus but address immediate and long-term district responses.

