Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools makes changes to reentry plan

On March 8, 4th grade cohorts will be eliminated allowing students to attend four days per week. On March 15, 5th grade cohorts would be discontinued and allow students to attend four days per week. That same day, 4 cohort middle schools will shift to 2 cohorts, as long as 6 ft. social distancing can be adhered to in classrooms. The district will begin working with exceptional students that have IEPs and 504 plans to offer in-person learning to middle and high school students four days per week.