Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools makes changes to reentry plan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education approved a plan to increase the number of days students are in school buildings.
The plan includes a reduction in the number of student cohorts to allow for more days of in-person learning.
The board approved the following changes:
On March 8, 4th grade cohorts will be eliminated allowing students to attend four days per week. On March 15, 5th grade cohorts would be discontinued and allow students to attend four days per week. That same day, 4 cohort middle schools will shift to 2 cohorts, as long as 6 ft. social distancing can be adhered to in classrooms. The district will begin working with exceptional students that have IEPs and 504 plans to offer in-person learning to middle and high school students four days per week.
School board members said they will analyze high school data and bring an update on a possible recommendation at the March 16 COVID Committee Meeting. Any change would be approved at their March 23 meeting.