Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools names interim superintendent

The district announced the new interim superintendent at their meeting.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ district named an interim superintendent.

The Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve Tricia McManus as the new interim superintendent. She has worked as the Deputy Superintendent for WS/FCS since June of 2020.

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as the interim superintendent and am thankful for the Board’s confidence during this time of transition,” McManus said. “I look forward to continue working with all of the teachers, administrators, staff, families and community to meet the needs of every one of our 54,000 students so they are able to thrive even amidst these challenging times. Keeping our students and staff safe while maintaining a strong focus on providing the very best education possible, will be at the core of our day to day work throughout the remainder of this school year.”

McManus will begin the new role on Nov. 16.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ former superintendent, Dr. Angela Hairston announced her resignation on Oct. 15. Hairston accepted the role of Danville Public Schools Superintendent in Virginia where she formerly worked as a math teacher, assistant principal, and principal. Hairston is the seventh superintendent for WS/FCS and the first African American to serve in the role. Hairston’s last day with the WS/FCS’ district is Nov. 13.

“I have the utmost confidence in Tricia. I was excited when she joined this district because I knew her track record of solid leadership, in an urban setting. In her short time here, she has built a reputation among our principals, teachers, and district leaders as someone they can trust, someone that works hard to understand their challenges. She collaborates with them to do what is best for students. Her experience makes her well qualified to step into the role and guide the district’s work as the Board begins the task of finding a new, permanent leader,” Dr. Angela Hairston said.

Prior to working with WS/FCS, McManus was the Assistant Superintendent for Leadership and Professional Development, and School Transformation in the Hillsborough County Schools in Florida. She has also served as an elementary teacher, resource teacher, elementary assistant principal and then principal.