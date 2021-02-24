Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools names Tricia McManus as Superintendent

“I am really excited to be given the opportunity to continue leading the district,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has appointed Tricia McManus as the next Superintendent for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district.

“I am really excited to be given the opportunity to continue leading the district,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said. “This means the work of improving our underperforming schools, increasing literacy outcomes, improving kindergarten readiness, and focusing on recruitment and retention of high performing staff can continue. In addition, we can move full speed ahead toward implementing the equity driven components of our strategic plan so that every student experiences a high-quality education in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.”

McManus was appointed Interim Superintendent in November following Dr. Angela Hairston’s resignation.

McManus began working as the Deputy Superintendent for the district in June of 2020.

Prior to working with WS/FCS, McManus was the Assistant Superintendent for Leadership and Professional Development, and School Transformation in the Hillsborough County Schools in Florida. She has also served as an elementary teacher, resource teacher, elementary assistant principal and then principal.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ former superintendent, Dr. Angela Hairston announced her resignation on Oct. 15. Hairston accepted the role of Danville Public Schools Superintendent in Virginia where she formerly worked as a math teacher, assistant principal, and principal.