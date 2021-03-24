Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reopens application period for Virtual Academy students

This will be the only option for students who want to learn remotely. The district said individual schools will only offer traditional in-person instruction next year.

“Our students love Virtual Academy and online learning,” Dr. Anissia Scales, Principal of WS/FCS Virtual Academy said. “They love the pace and focus of learning without being in a brick and mortar classroom. Teachers appreciate the academic content and this has actually allowed them to make even deeper connections with their students. They have to think out of the box to form relationships with their students while still fostering a classroom environment.”