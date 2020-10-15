Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Hairston resigns

Dr. Angela Hairston has accepted a new opportunity at another school district.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston has resigned.

“I have the chance to accept an opportunity dear to my heart within another school district that I cannot pass up. While I am not yet at liberty to discuss all the details, I want the talented staff, and amazing students and families of this district to hear this news from me, first. I want them to know that working in this community has been a truly rewarding experience and I’ve been grateful for the opportunity,” Dr. Hairston said.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ Board of Education has called an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss the resignation.

Dr. Hairston said she will continue to work with members of the school board to ensure a smooth and successful transition of leadership.

“Dr. Hairston has done some incredible work in her short time here and while we are still processing this announcement, we support Dr. Hairston in making a decision that she feels is best for her personal growth and career,” WS/FCS Board of Education Chair, Malishai Woodbury said.

“Our Board has been through some difficult times in recent months, but I can assure you we will do what we think is best for students, best for staff and best for our community. We will begin working immediately to find someone who will take the reigns of this difficult work and carry on. We can’t stop, the learning must continue,” Woodbury added.

Woodbury said the district plans to move forward with the approved phased reopening plan.