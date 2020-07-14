Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools weighs school reopening options, plans to move forward with next steps

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will meet to decide and vote on a plan over the next few days.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is a step closer to approving a school reopening plan but they first have to vote on it, according to the district.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday North Carolina schools should reopen under a Plan B with moderate social distancing and at 50% capacity or a Plan C with only virtual learning. Cooper also said students can opt-in for virtual learning under Plan B. The decision is up to individual school districts to decide on a plan when schools reopen on Aug. 17.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will meet over the next few days to vote on the plan. School leaders heard details on possible plan scenarios listed on the school district’s site.

“We know students, families, teachers and staff are awaiting the WS/FCS specifics for next year. Will it be a modified learning Plan B or will we choose to start the year remotely,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said.

In June, the school district received feedback from surveys that generated more than 19,300 responses from parents and students, and 2,400 teacher and staff responses.

“We recognize that there are strong feelings about back to school,” Hairston said. “Our hope is that by taking these steps to gain feedback, and carefully weighing our options, we’ll have a plan that reflects our community’s needs and concerns.”

The school district said students and families who want an all-virtual learning environment, still have the option of enrolling in WS/FCS Virtual Academy. The program will serve students in grades K-12 and enrollment continues through the summer.

“Our 2020-21 school year will look very different with a unique set of challenges for our students, families, teachers, and staff,” said Hairston. “We are very grateful to our community for its support, engagement and encouragement as we now take the final steps in preparing for next year.”

