Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approve $1500 retention bonuses for employees

It includes anyone working for the district as of Dec. 5 and remaining in their role through the end of the school year.
Credit: WFMY

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approve bonuses for thousands of district employees.

$1,500 will be awarded to eligible workers. It includes anyone working for the district as of Dec. 5 and remaining in their role through the end of the school year. The payments will be divided into installments. 

All staff and retirees are eligible. 

A $500 bonus by Dec.16 and a $1,000 bonus by Jan. 13.

The money comes from $12 million in federal funds.

