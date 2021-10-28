WS/FCS Board of Education to vote on adding more school resource officers

The board will be voting on if they will be adding five additional school resource officers to the budget or not.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — To add or not to add more school resource officers, that's a big topic tonight for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.

The board will vote on potentially adding five additional school resource officers to the budget. If approved, the five school resource officers would go to, Glenn, Mount Tabor, Parkland, and Reynolds High Schools, along with Paisley Middle School.

Right now, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said there are 37 SRO's with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office distributed between 25 schools.

A reminder that the WS/FCS Board of Education is holding its regular scheduled Board Meeting Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.



The agenda can be found here https://t.co/cHdcUwRHRR



You can watch the meeting live on Spectrum Cable 2 or here: https://t.co/EgnC4drIkM#wsfcs pic.twitter.com/LuztDNlqNT — WS/FC Schools (@wsfcs) October 26, 2021

"In some of our larger schools like West Forsyth we have over 2,200 students and one school resource officer, so the addition of five SROs is going to supplement the manpower we already have," Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Christina Howell said.

Howell said they propose to the district what they think is best when it comes to safety and security.

Board member Alex Bohannon said he hopes they can come to a place to pass the recommendation if not tonight, then soon.

"Although I do have questions about it, as far as implementation and roll-out, I actually believe this is a very modest increase versus what I've seen in other communities after they had tragedies such as what happened at Mount Tabor," Bohannon said.

As for parents, one said any support for the schools is great.

"There isn't a one-fix-all, so if we get a school resource officer that's great, but I think we need to couple that with an additional counselor, an additional psychologist, some support for our staff and administration," Rachel Hoeing said.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. If the additional SRO's are approved, county commissioners would need to vote on it next.