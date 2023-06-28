Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools just changed some fees, here's what they are

Here's what they mean for you.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board just approved some fee changes for the 2023-2024 school year.

Keep reading to find out what they are and what they mean for you.

The following fee changes were approved, according to WS/FCS:

AP and IB Exam Fees - Fees are now determined by the College Board and IB associations. But, at the time of reporting, grants from the state are able to cover the fees associated with these exams. WS/FCS said if this were to change, then fees would be decided by the respective boards.

Fees are now determined by the College Board and IB associations. But, at the time of reporting, grants from the state are able to cover the fees associated with these exams. WS/FCS said if this were to change, then fees would be decided by the respective boards. Band Uniforms - Itemized band fees have been replaced with a total maximum fee of $500.

Itemized band fees have been replaced with a total maximum fee of $500. High School Athletics Admission Fees - Admission fees for all high school sports are now set at $7 for adults and $5 for students

Admission fees for all high school sports are now set at $7 for adults and $5 for students Middle School Athletics Admissions Fees - Admission fees for adults and students have been increased to $4, but no fees are charged for outdoor sports.

Admission fees for adults and students have been increased to $4, but no fees are charged for outdoor sports. Cap and Gown Fees - Increased from $25 to $35

Increased from $25 to $35 Records Requests - Current students can request transcripts at no charge

Current students can request transcripts at no charge Fees for STEPS AG Summer Acceleration Camps - All fees were removed

All fees were removed Lab Fees - The $5 lab fee for Human Anatomy and Physiology and Zoology were removed

The $5 lab fee for Human Anatomy and Physiology and Zoology were removed Specialized Course Fees - The fees for various specialized courses have been removed. Fees for Career Technical Education (CTE) courses may not be charged unless the student would like to purchase them for personal use.

The fees for various specialized courses have been removed. Fees for Career Technical Education (CTE) courses may not be charged unless the student would like to purchase them for personal use. Summer Enrichment Program Fees - Increased from $525 to $550. Starting summer 2024, WS/FCS Board said they will implement an income-based sliding scale for families who need financial aid

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.