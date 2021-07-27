WS/FCS sees increase in kindergarten enrollment

District leaders said more than a thousand kindergarteners are enrolled for the upcoming school year compared to this time last year.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With the first day of school less than a month away, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools leaders are stressing the importance of kindergarten registration.

Transitions Coordinator Vanessa Osborne said there are currently 2,768 students enrolled for Kindergarten for the upcoming school year which is more than a thousand students registered this time last year.

Osborne said though the district is seeing higher enrollment numbers, there are about 320 students who have information missing form their online enrollment package.

“They might have a piece of information missing that maybe they couldn’t present a power bill yet that shows proof of residence, or maybe getting a copy of their child’s immunizations from the pediatrician,” Osborne said.

Osborne said summer learning programs and community events have created great opportunities to inform parents about registration.

She said kindergarten sets a child up for long-term academic success.

“The relationship building that goes on between the staff and the family that carries a child and their family through their whole elementary school career and further,” Osborne said.

Children who will be five years old on or before August 31 may enroll in Kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.