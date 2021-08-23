WS/FCS open a new middle school

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Lewisville Middle School Monday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School district returned for their first day of school, but this year is special for the group at Lewisville Middle School.

They're the first students to attend class in the brand new school.

"I am very excited. It's going to be so many amazing opportunities to do like some community work and help around with the classrooms," said 6th-grade student Lindsey Wilcox.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new school Monday and in attendance was Superintendent Tricia Mcmanus.

"We have needed new seats, more seats. We have many middle school students, so this school is able to relieve some of the overcrowding at some of our other schools," said Mcmanus.

The district built the three-story building with money from the 2016 bond referendum at a cost of nearly 27 million dollars.

More than 600 students currently attend the school with over 60 staff members.

"The staff has been preparing since the spring and that includes everything from coming up with mascots and school colors," said Mcmanus.

Cheerleaders and band members from Reagan High school greeted incoming students as they arrived on campus for day one.

Traffic at times back up and the superintendent says lengthy lines are expected these first few days of school.