Winston-Salem State University releases 2020-21 Fall schedule

WSSU will begin school one week earlier than last year to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University has released key dates for its 2020-21 Fall academic calendar.

The calendar will begin on August 17, one week earlier than originally scheduled. However, students will be encouraged not to return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday unless they are in an internship or a similar course, WSSU's release said.

Final exams for most courses will be given online between November 23-December 2, university officials said.

The university will not have fall break this year in order to complete the in-person portion of the semester before Thanksgiving, according to the release.

Social distancing is an important factor for the university resuming normal operations. WSSU said this summer, it will reconfigure buildings, classrooms, and meeting room spaces to allow for appropriate social distancing.