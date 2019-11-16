DARE COUNTY, N.C. — NCDOT is closing parts of NC-12 due to heavy rain and wind brought on by a nor'easter passing through the coastal area.

Officials warned drivers to be careful if they're traveling in coastal North Carolina, especially NC-12.

NCDOT crews were clearing the sand on the highway on Saturday.

Dare County Emergency Management said NC-12 from Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe would close at 5 p.m. because of hazardous conditions.

As the coastal storm continues to move through, expect conditions to deteriorate overnight and into Sunday, Dare County officials said.

To track which roads are closing in the Outer Banks, click here.

