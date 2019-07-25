GREENSBORO, N.C. — An emotional support dog bit an American Airlines fight attendant, while on a flight to Greensboro. It happened during a flight from Dallas to PTI.

Airline officials says the flight attendant received 5 stitches and returned back to work.

American Airlines's policy says cats and dogs without specific training are allowed as emotional support animals.

The Association of Flight Attendants released a statement calling the situation "unacceptable and inexcusable."

It adds, "We need the Department of Transportation to take action now, so events like the one that happened yesterday do not continue to occur on our planes."

