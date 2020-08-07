North Carolina city chosen as a 'Hotspot' location for the 2020 World Body Painting Festival

The Festival which is normally held in Austria is going virtual this year and three cities in the US are hosting: Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reidsville, NC!!!

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Get those paintbrushes ready! A city in North Carolina has been chosen as a Hotspot location for the 2020 World Body Painting Festival.

Nineteen cities around the world were chosen as competitive “Hotspots” for artists for this year’s online edition of the festival, now in its 21st of production.

The Festival which is normally held in Austria is going virtual this year due to COVID-19 and three cities in the US are hosting. Those cities being Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reidsville, NC!!!

This year’s category theme is “Psychedelic Circus”. Seven area artists will gather to compete at the private residence nicknamed “Canterbury Castle”, located at 408 Main Street in downtown Reidsville. The nearly 5,000-square-foot home will have clearly defined artist spaces, to comply with proper social distancing guidelines for North Carolina.

Competition days began the week of July 5th, though Reidsville’s Hotspot will be on operation for one category on July 10.

The hotspot will be hosted for broadcast by Reidsville resident and 5-time World Champion Bodypaint Artist Madelyn Greco, who normally hosts live World Bodypainting Festival coverage on-the-ground, in Austria.

Greco and husband Scott Fray have competed, judged, taught, lectured, and exhibited at the Festival since 2010. The pair were married on the World Bodypainting Festival's main stage in 2015.

