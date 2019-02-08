GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Lyfe Jennings Concert
What: Concert
When: August 2
Where: Cone Denim Entertainment Center
Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors open)
National Black Theatre Festival
What: Theatre Festival
When: July 29 - August 3
Where: Venues across Winston-Salem
Time: Refer to website
Wyndham Championship
What: Golf Tournament
When: August 1-4
Where: Sedgefield Country Club
Time: Refer to website
O.Henry Hotel Jazz Series: Sarah Strable
What: Jazz music
When: August 3
Where: O. Henery Hotel
Time: 7 p.m.
Carolina Cobras vs. Massachusetts Pirates
What: Playoff football game
When: August 3
Where: Greensboro Coliseum
Time: 7 p.m.
