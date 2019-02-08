GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Lyfe Jennings Concert

What: Concert 

When: August 2

Where: Cone Denim Entertainment Center 

Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors open) 


National Black Theatre Festival 

What: Theatre Festival 

When: July 29 - August 3 

Where: Venues across Winston-Salem 

Time: Refer to website 


Wyndham Championship

What: Golf Tournament 

When: August 1-4 

Where: Sedgefield Country Club

Time: Refer to website 

O.Henry Hotel Jazz Series: Sarah Strable

What: Jazz music 

When: August 3

Where: O. Henery Hotel 

Time: 7 p.m. 

Carolina Cobras vs. Massachusetts Pirates

What: Playoff football game 

When: August 3

Where: Greensboro Coliseum 

Time: 7  p.m. 

