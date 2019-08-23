GREENSBORO, N.C. —

What: Outdoor movie

When: Aug. 23

Where: LeBauer Park

Time: Lawn opens at 5 p.m. Movie starts at 7:59 p.m. (If the weather permits)

Spartan Cinema // Aquaman Film event in Greensboro, NC by Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. and 3 others on Friday, August 23 2019 with 665 people interested and 62 people going.

What: Outdoor movie

When: Aug. 23

Where: Reynolda House Museum of American Art

Time: 7 p.m. (If the weather permits)

Cinema Under the Stars: The Great Gatsby (2013) Film event in Winston-Salem, NC by Reynolda House Museum of American Art on Friday, August 23 2019 with 3K people interested and 153 people going.

What: Baseball game

When: Aug. 24

Where: BB&T Ball Point

Time: 6:30 p.m. (If the weather permits)

Fans can help raise funds for Breast Cancer Research by dressing in pink and bidding on custom Rockers jerseys!

Promo Calendar Fuego Friday (Latin Heritage Day), Presented by NORSAN Media Add some spice to your Friday night with "Fuego Friday", presented by NORSAN Media. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates when they open at 5:30pm and receive a special Los Rockers t-shirt!

What: Jazz music

When: Aug. 24

Where: O. Henry Hotel

Time: 7 p.m.

Happenings at O.Henry Hotel in Greensboro, NC Sign Up Awards Logos This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. We use cookies for purposes such as analytics, site functionality and serving ads. Accept Read Our Privacy Policy

What: Line dancing

When: Aug. 25

Where: LeBauer Park

Time: 6 p.m. (If the weather permits)

Back to School Dance Mixer Dance event in Greensboro, NC by Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. and 2 others on Sunday, August 25 2019 with 2.2K people interested and 212 people going.

RELATED: 'Music Man' PJ Morton To Invade White Oak Event Space In Greensboro!

RELATED: WSSU Cheerleaders Did The #BeforeILetGoChallenge and Got Insta Love From Beyonce!

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users