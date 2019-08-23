GREENSBORO, N.C. —
UNCG Presents Spartan Cinema: Aquaman
What: Outdoor movie
When: Aug. 23
Where: LeBauer Park
Time: Lawn opens at 5 p.m. Movie starts at 7:59 p.m. (If the weather permits)
Cinema Under The Stars: The Great Gatsby
What: Outdoor movie
When: Aug. 23
Where: Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Time: 7 p.m. (If the weather permits)
High Point Rockers vs. York Revolution (Pink In The Point)
What: Baseball game
When: Aug. 24
Where: BB&T Ball Point
Time: 6:30 p.m. (If the weather permits)
Fans can help raise funds for Breast Cancer Research by dressing in pink and bidding on custom Rockers jerseys!
O.Henery Hotel Jazz Series: Ruby Prescott
What: Jazz music
When: Aug. 24
Where: O. Henry Hotel
Time: 7 p.m.
Back To School Dance Mixer
What: Line dancing
When: Aug. 25
Where: LeBauer Park
Time: 6 p.m. (If the weather permits)
