GREENSBORO, N.C. —

What: Concert

When: July 27

Where: White Oak Amphitheater

Time: 6:30 p.m.

What: Concert

When: July 27

Where: White Oak Amphitheater

Time: 7 p.m.

What: Comedy Show/Painting

When: July 28

Where: Comedy Zone

Time: 6 p.m.

What: Open Mic Showcase

When: July 28

Where: Boxcar Arcade

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

What: Concert

When: July 28

Where: Oak Hollow Festival Park

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users