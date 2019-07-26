GREENSBORO, N.C. —

George Clinton One Nation Under A Groove Tour

What: Concert 

When: July 27

Where: White Oak Amphitheater 

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis Intimidators Vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers

What: Concert

When: July 27

Where: White Oak Amphitheater 

Time: 7 p.m. 

Laugh -n- Paint

What: Comedy Show/Painting 

When: July 28

Where: Comedy Zone 

Time: 6 p.m.

Open Mic Showcase

What: Open Mic Showcase 

When: July 28 

Where: Boxcar Arcade 

Time: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Arts Splash Concert Series

What: Concert  

When: July 28

Where: Oak Hollow Festival Park

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple UsersAndroid Users