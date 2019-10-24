GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Aggie Fan Fest
What: Homecoming festival
When: Oct. 25-Oct. 27
Where: War Memorial Stadium
Time: Refer to website
Click here for additional NC A&T Homecoming events!
NC A&T Homecoming Parade
What: Parade
When: Oct. 26
Where: Murrow Blvd./Lindsey St
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Lexington BBQ Festival
What: BBQ Festival
When: Oct. 26
Where: Lexington
Time: Refer to website
J. Razz & Tazz Farm
What: Corn Maze/ Haunted Hayride
When: Oct. 26
Where: Gibsonville
Time: 10 – 10 a.m.
Halloween Trick Or Treat At Old Salem
What: Trick or Treating
When: Oct. 27
Where: Winston-Salem
Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
