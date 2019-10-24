GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Aggie Fan Fest

What: Homecoming festival

When: Oct. 25-Oct. 27

Where: War Memorial Stadium

Time: Refer to website
Click here for additional NC A&T Homecoming events! 

NC A&T Homecoming Parade

What: Parade

When: Oct. 26

Where: Murrow Blvd./Lindsey St

Time: 8:00 a.m.
Event: Homecoming Coronation for Mister & Miss A&T Time: 5 - 8 p.m. (Doors open at 4:30 p.m.) Location: Corbett Sports Center Attire: Semi-formal Admission: Free and open to the public 19K Gold Homecoming Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. - Midnight Location: Corbett Sports Center Cost: $5; A&T Students must present Aggie One card Event: Etched in Gold Fashion Show Time: 6 p.m.
Lexington BBQ Festival

What: BBQ Festival

When: Oct. 26

Where: Lexington

Time: Refer to website
Annual street festival serving and celebrating one style of barbecue...Lexington Style! Featuring live music, arts/crafts, special attractions & lots of family fun!
J. Razz & Tazz Farm

What:  Corn Maze/ Haunted Hayride

When: Oct. 26

Where: Gibsonville

Time: 10 – 10 a.m. 
Haunted Forest Hayride starts Sept. 28th at dark! J. Razz & Tazz is an agritourism farm located in eastern Guilford County, N.C. Here the public can see how much fun can be had on a full time working family farm.
Halloween Trick Or Treat At Old Salem

What: Trick or Treating

When: Oct. 27

Where: Winston-Salem

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

