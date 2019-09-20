GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Ink & Arms Tattoo Expo

What: Tattoo Expo 

When: Sep. 20-22

Where: Greensboro Coliseum 

Time: Refer to website 
Ink & Arms | Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Event Schedule The 2019 Greensboro Expo will feature specialty gear and novelty vendors, 20-plus gun dealers and exhibitors,andover 100 tattoo artists from around the globe. Show attendees will have the opportunity to get tattooed, converse with firearm experts, participate in demonstrations, enjoy off-the-wall entertainment, and compete in the Ink and Arms Tattoo Contests during the weekend festivities.
Greensborocoliseum |Sep 20, 2019

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

What: Orchestra

When: Sep. 20 

Where: UNCG Recital Hall 

Time: 7:30 p.m. 
Rice Toyota Sitkovetsky & Friends Chamber: Violin Virtuosos
Music event by Greensboro Symphony Orchestra on Friday, September 20 2019
Facebook

Day In The Park Festival

What: Fun at the park 

When: Sep. 21 

Where: High Point City Lake 

Time: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 
Day in the Park 2019
Day in the Park 2019 is on Facebook. To connect with Day in the Park 2019, join Facebook today. SEP 21 Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM EDT 3 days from now · 15-29°C Sunny High Point City Lake Park 602 W.
Facebook

City Sunsets Concert Series: Bearcat

What: Concert Series 

When: Sep. 21 

Where: Center City Park 

Time: 7 p.m. 
City Sunsets // Bearcat
Music event in Greensboro, NC by Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. and 3 others on Saturday, September 21 2019
Facebook

Tesla Concert 

What: Concert 

When: Sep. 20 

Where: Piedmont Hall (Greensboro Coliseum Campus)

Time: 8 p.m. 
Tesla | Greensboro Coliseum Complex
With special guests Morano and Bad Marraige. Thanks to their die-hard, loyal fan base and their younger generation offspring, TESLA continues to tour to sold-out crowds around the world. Celebrating 30+ years of kick ass Rock 'n' Roll gives their audience a musical journey that keeps the loyal fans coming back and has newcomers realizing, "Wow, I didn't know they did that song!
Greensborocoliseum |Sep 21, 2019

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple UsersAndroid Users