KNOXVILLE, Tenn — You may have seen Post Malone's amazing Dolly Parton outfit from Bonnaroo and spent the rest of the weekend scouring the internet to find out where you can snag such a treasure.

Sorry to say, you can't buy his outfit, but don't worry, there is still plenty of other Dolly memorabilia out there.

We found seven of the most unique options available.

1. If Dolly is the light of your life, this candle is for you. She looks like East Tennessee's own patron saint. You can buy it at Rala in Downtown Knoxville for about $20.

Rala: Regional and Local Artisans All hail the queen! Dolly prayer candles from #DirtyLola are back in stock 🙏💅 . . . . . . . #dolly #dollyparton #dollyisqueen #dollywood #knoxville #shoplocal #shopknox

2. This mosaic Dolly Parton shower curtain is what you need to brighten up any bathroom as you "jump in the shower and your blood starts pumpin'." It will cost you $103 on Etsy.

Dolly Parton - Dolly Parton Fabric Shower Curtain,Dolly Parton Art,Dolly Parton Print,Dolly Parton Merch,Dolly Parton Gift,Dolly P Sizes: 71x74 inch, 71x74 inch w/ PVC Liner Included, 70x90 inch Material or Use: 100% polyester printed shower curtain with 12 button holes for hook placement Care of: Machine wash in cold water, use gentle cycle only. Do not bleach. Dry flat only. Packaging: Grey poly bag ¤´¨) ¸.·´¸.·*´¨)

3. We heard the country music star is also a great cook so this Dolly apron is perfect for anyone wondering "what would dolly do" in the kitchen. It's just over $8 on Amazon.

Bib Kitchen Apron Dolly Parton What Would Dolly Do The Perfect Dolly Parton What Would Dolly Do Cooking Apron, Baking Apron, Cleaning Apron, Gardening Apron, Serving Apron, Or To Wear During A Dinner Party And It Is Durable, Comfortable, And Easy Care.

4. We don't really know what Dolly smells like, but we bet it's nothing short of sweet. For only $7.95 on Etsy, you can buy a Dolly air freshener for your car.

Dolly Parton Air Freshener - Dolly Air Freshener - Fresh Scents - Queen of Pop - Air Freshener Heads ★ Dolly Parton Air Freshener ★ As a kid it seemed my grandparents TV used to have Dolly on non-stop. Thirty some years later, who would have known, Dollys as beautiful and popular as ever. Inside & out. Dollys a queen! Now you can have a Dolly air freshener guiding your car.

5. The skateboard of many colors that, yes, includes Dolly's face. But the sweet ride will cost you. It's $250 at Rala.

Rala

6. Bonjour, y'all! This "Parton My French" mug is on sale for $17 at Nothing Too Fancy in Downtown Knoxville.

7. Because it's never too early to start listening to Dolly. This onesie is perfect for the youngest Parton fans. It's about $20 at Rala.

Rala: Regional and Local Artisans The WWDD Urban Cricket onesie looks even cuter on this perfect little customer! 💓

