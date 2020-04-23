GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ticket holders for Elton John's upcoming concert in Greensboro will need to hold on to their stubs.

The performer announced he is postponing the remainder of his upcoming North American 2020 dates on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour from May 22 through July 8. The tour was previously pushed back from March 26 through May 2.

"This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus," the performer's management team said in an emailed statement.

John was scheduled to be at the Greensboro Coliseum on May 23.

New dates for the tour have not been announced at this time.

RELATED: VERIFY: Pneumonia vaccines don’t protect you from COVID-19, but get them anyway

RELATED: Forsyth Medical's emergency room isn't crowded, but that's not necessarily a good thing

RELATED: When you'll get your stimulus payment check in the mail