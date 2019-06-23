GREENSBORO, N.C. — Run, Forrest, Run!.....to the nearest theater, if you want to catch 'Forrest Gump' in movie in theaters for a special showing. Sunday, June 23rd and Tuesday June 25th, the film will play in theaters nationwide.

In Greensboro see it Sunday, June 23 at: 3:00 p.m. at the Regal Greensboro Grande Stadium 16 (Friendly Center). See it there Tuesday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. only.

It's also playing at AMC Greensboro 18 (Koger Blvd): Sunday, June 23 at 3 and 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 see it at same times (3p and 7p).

The 90's classic comes with a memorable, Oscar-winning performance from Tom Hanks as well as some pretty catchy quotes.

