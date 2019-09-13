KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (1 p.m.): Garth Brooks apologized to his fans Friday afternoon during an interview with 10News Anchor Heather Waliga after Ticketmaster crashed during ticket sales Friday morning for his November concert at Neyland.

Brooks said Ticketmaster wasn't prepared for the level of demand, but that all tickets that were actually sold Friday will still be good.

"‘I can’t tell you how grateful I am” for the overwhelming response, he said.

When asked about the chance of selling out Neyland, Brooks said that would be incredible.

"You sell that thing out, you will create epic history of stupid fun."

And fans might just be able to expect a special surprise guest or two at the show as well, since Brooks said he'll be filling up the bus with all the help he can get, especially since Knoxville is just two hours from Nashville.

Ticket sales will pickup from where the system froze, Brooks said.

If you didn't get your tickets, you can try again on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

There is an 8-ticket limit per purchase.

The concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. It is the first concert at Neyland Stadium in 16 years and one of only three concerts ever held at the stadium.

Tickets for the event cost $94.95, including all fees, and could only be purchased via Ticketmaster through one of the following three methods: Online via Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks, charge by phone on the Ticketmaster “Garth Brooks Line” – 1-877-654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster App, which can be downloaded on a mobile device.

Original (11:15 a.m.): “Today's sale has ended due to overwhelming demand. We’ll be adding new inventory to go on sale next Thursday at 10 a.m. local time," was the message people were greeted with at around 11 a.m. Friday -- just one hour after tickets to Garth Brooks' show at Neyland went on sale.

Within 30 minutes of tickets being on sale, Thompson-Boling Arena announced additional seats were added.

While fans sat in the online waiting rooms for what felt like an eternity, others called the phone line and got right through.

Even Garth Brooks was surprised by Knoxville's desire to go to his show.

