'WICKED' kicks off inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts released its opening Broadway season schedule.
A limited number of tickets are available. ‘Wicked’ will be the opening show for the season.
Here's a list of shows coming to Greensboro:
- WICKED: October 6 – 24, 2021
- Beautiful – The Carole King Musical: November 9-14, 2021
- Dear Evan Hansen: December 7-12, 2021
- Come From Away: December 28, 2021 – January 2, 2022
- Disney’s The Lion King: February 23 – March 6, 2022
- Mean Girls: September 13-18, 2022
The new center has more shows coming up this spring. The center was originally set to open last year but had to change plans as the COVID-19 pandemic quickly shut down businesses and larger event venues.