'WICKED' kicks off inaugural Broadway season at Tanger Center

Greensboro's new performing arts center kicks off its first Broadway season with 'Wicked' on October 6.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts released its opening Broadway season schedule.

A limited number of tickets are available. ‘Wicked’ will be the opening show for the season.

Here's a list of shows coming to Greensboro: 

  • WICKED: October 6 – 24, 2021
  • Beautiful – The Carole King Musical: November 9-14, 2021
  • Dear Evan Hansen: December 7-12, 2021
  • Come From Away: December 28, 2021 – January 2, 2022
  • Disney’s The Lion King: February 23 – March 6, 2022
  • Mean Girls: September 13-18, 2022

The new center has more shows coming up this spring. The center was originally set to open last year but had to change plans as the COVID-19 pandemic quickly shut down businesses and larger event venues.

