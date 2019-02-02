Move over America's Got Talent and American Idol, because CBS is getting in the talent competition game.

The network will premier a new must-watch reality competition show The World's Best and they say it is nothing like you've ever seen before!

It's hosted by the Late Late Show James Corden. The World's Best is a first-of-its-kind global talent competition from two of the most prolific unscripted producers in television, Mike Darnell (American Idol, Ellen's Game of Games) and Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice), which features acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet.

The series will premiere immediately following Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3 at approximately 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

Super Bowl Stories

All-star judges

Each of the acts will have to work their hardest to impress the panel of American judges, which includes Golden Globe Award winner Drew Barrymore, Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles, and GRAMMY® Award winner Faith Hill.



The wall of the world

To truly be deemed The World's Best, the acts will also need to break through the "wall of the world," featuring 50 of the world's most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment.



Stay tuned after The World's Best

Want for something extra? A special Sunday edition of the #1 show in late night, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, will air that night at 11:35 PM ET / 8:35 PM PT (time is approximate following your late local news).

