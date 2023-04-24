x
Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Atlanta | Everything to know about getting merch at the Benz

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is offering several options for Swifties for how to get merch. Here's what to know.

ATLANTA — Are you ready for it? There are just a few days left before Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives in Atlanta for three enchanting nights.

Here's what to know about getting merchandise at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Before

In a social media post, the stadium said Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch will be available outside at the International Plaza on Thursday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

The Benz said fans will not be allowed at the stadium before 6 a.m. Parking will be available in the Red Deck – directly under International Plaza. Additionally, cash will not be accepted – only digital and credit card payments will be allowed.

RELATED: No, you can't buy concert tickets for Taylor Swift at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Day and night of shows 

On Taylor Swift's three show days in Atlanta (Friday, April 28, Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30), Mercedes-Benz Stadium added the outside merch location will open at noon and remain open after the show. 

When it's showtime, the Benz said it will have 26 different merch locations inside the stadium on five different levels. 

After 

And just a heads up, Swifties. Eras Tour merch lines have been going viral for being notoriously long. So, if all else fails – Taylor Swift's online merch shop is always an option for after the shows. 

Click here for more information about how to get to the Benz, its bag policy and more.

