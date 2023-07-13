SAG-AFTRA is on strike! How will it affect North Carolina's film industry?

When negotiations fell through, SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — SAG-AFTRA has officially gone on strike.

Unable to come to an equitable deal, this effectively halts all film and TV productions across the globe – including North Carolina.

“Certainly saw a slowdown in production taking place at the first part of the year. Unfortunately, that will probably continue now with a second association, joining in and stopping their work with the industry," said Guy Gaster, director of North Carolina's Film Office.

While the Tar Heel State is no California or New York, the strike will certainly be felt across the state’s still growing film industry.

“As much as it’s entertainment for many of us, it is a business, and so there are business decisions that are being made in relation to these, and whether or not, it makes sense financially to move forward," Gaster added.

“I think it will affect our upward trajectory but hopefully it’s minimal. Because, we have had a couple of great years, statewide,” said Rebecca Clark of the Piedmont-Triad Film Commission.

Clark already noticed a shift earlier this year when the Writer’s Guild went on strike, yet, she’s optimistic that it won’t cause a substantial slow down in the state.

“I’ve seen filmmaking at its peak in North Carolina, and I’ve seen it at its lowest and right now, I wouldn’t say it’s the lowest for sure, but it could be better," assured Clark.

For Winston-Salem native and SAG actor Burgess Jenkins, he understands the frustration.

“I remember during my first strike in the early 2000s while living in LA and being I exactly that position, waiting sitting on my hands, not knowing what can happen can be turbulent," said Jenkins.

Yet, he also sees it as a positive in the long-run for actors and for the industry as whole.

“It’s difficult, I would say that it is difficult, it is hard to go through and painful in that respect but it’s also important and advantageous at the end of the day that the rights of the artist, their likeness, their voices, and their work is properly respected.," Jenkins said.

How ever long this strike, one thing is made clear, North Carolina is ready whenever the film industry is.