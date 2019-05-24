LOS ANGELES — Soooo close!

On Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!", James Holzhauer won $52,108, bringing his 26-day total to $1,991,135. He's just $8,865 shy of the $2 million mark.

The professional gambler is chasing the all-time champ, computer programmer Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 in 74 games in 2004.

