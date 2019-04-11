GREENSBORO, N.C. — Comedian John Crist is coming to Greensboro this spring.

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced it will host the stand-up comic's Immature Thoughts 2020 Tour on Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m.

Crist is known for viral videos like “Millennial International,” “Honest Football Coach” and “Lady with a Bible Verse For Every Situation."

He's preparing to release his first hour-long comedy special, "I Ain't Prayin' For That" with Netflix on Thanksgiving Day.

RELATED: 5 Months From Completion: A Look Inside The Tanger Center

RELATED: Broadway Star Shares Why You Should See "Beautiful" When It Plays At The Tanger Center

RELATED: 'Wicked' and 'Beautiful' | What Fans Can Expect at the Tanger Center For Performing Arts