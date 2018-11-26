Blame it on the ecstasy.

Kim Kardashian West says she was under the influence when she made some decisions in her past, including her first marriage – to music producer Damon Thomas when she was just 19 – and a sex tape with her ex, singer Ray J.

"I got married on ecstasy," the reality admitted on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" Sunday, referencing "the first time" she walked down the aisle in 2000.

"I did ecstasy once, and I got married," she elaborated to her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and the father of her sister Kourtney Kardashian's children, Scott Disick.

"I did it again, I made a sex tape," she said. "Like, everything bad would happen."

“You were high on ecstasy when you (made) that sex tape?” asked Disick, seemingly in disbelief.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it," Kardashian West, 38, confirmed.

"Like, my jaw was shaking, like the whole time,” she added of the video that made its way to the public in 2007.

The KKW Beauty mogul and Thomas divorced in 2004. She wed basketball player Kris Humphries in front of cameras in 2011 and famously filed for divorce 72 days later, though the split wasn't finalized until 2013.

She has been married to Kanye West since 2014.

Kardashian West has previously branded herself the straitlaced sister, rejecting alcohol while her siblings party with "Keeping Up" cameras catching their every move. Though Kardashian West does occasionally indulge in alcohol, as she did during Sunday's episode.

"Kimberly does not drink alcohol whatsoever," sister Khloe Kardashian told Elle in 2016 of her sister's frequent choice to refrain. "Pregnant or not, she's just never been into it."

Some fans were quick to react to Kardashian West's revelation on Twitter.

One wrote: "Lol @KimKardashian doesn’t drink, but will do X? Hahahaha"

Another claimed the reality star was just making excuses for her past behavior.

"Omg give me a break. Excuses excuses @KimKardashian," the fan wrote.

Others were more positive, with one fan praising the most-famous Kardashian for her honesty.

"Kim k admitting she did drugs years ago makes me respect her more..."

