Get ready to rock and roll all night!

After 45 years, Kiss is calling it quits, but not before they hit the road one last time. Dubbed the "End of the Road" world tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will rock and roll in North Carolina. The tour stop is scheduled for April 6, 2019 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, according to the band's website.

Additional California stops on the 65-date tour include San Diego, Fresno, Anaheim, and Los Angeles.According to Billboard Music, the tour features band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer and should run until at least 2020.

Kiss is offering VIP experiences and special Kiss Army fan presales beginning Tuesday Oct. 30. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2.

